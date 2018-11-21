Embraer Successfully Completes KC-390 Troop Unloading and Evacuation Tests

(Source: Embraer; issued Nov 21, 2018)

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --– Embraer successfully completed the troop unloading, evacuation by hatch and evacuation tests through the front and rear doors of the KC-390 multi-mission medium airlift recently held at Brasília Air Force Base, in Brazil.



The tests complied with the requirements for achieving the Final Operational Capability (FOC), which is the subject of the final military certification of the aircraft, due to occur in the last quarter of 2019. The tests were supported by the Brazilian Air Force as well as the Brazilian Army and involved approximately 370 military personnel.



“By completing this important stage of the testing campaign toward final military certification with excellence, the KC-390 demonstrates compliance with the industry's most stringent operating and safety standards,” said Walter Pinto Junior, vice-president of the KC-390 Program.



Embraer KC-390 is a tactical airlift designed to set new standards in its category while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost of the market. It can perform a variety of missions such as cargo and troop transport, troop and cargo air delivery, aerial refueling, search and rescue and forest fire fighting.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security.



