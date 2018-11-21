Joint German-French Press Release

(Source: French and German Ministries of Defence; issued Nov 21, 2018)

Following Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron's joint statement in the summer of 2017, expressing the political will to strengthen European defence by jointly developing future-oriented capabilities - such as the future combat air system (FCAS) and future combat ground system (MGCS) approved at the Berlin Airshow in April 2018 - two ministerial letters of intent were issued at the June 19th Franco-German Ministerial Seminar in Meseberg.



In light of this cooperation, the French and German defence ministers met again last Monday, November 19th, and noted the significant progress of the work carried out jointly by the two Nations.



With regards to the future combat air system (FCAS), under French lead, French and German industry worked together in a very effective way, and presented French and German authorities with their ambition for a future combat aviation system. The Ministers together validated the first phase of the project, as well as the industrial organization supporting the work to be done.



The two Ministers agreed on a Dassault-Airbus co-lead on a common concept and architectures (including connectivity) study for the FCAS as laid out in the Statement of Requirements. The contract will be signed by both countries in early 2019.



On this basis the Ministers aim for launching of R&D studies and demonstrations relating to the fighter aircraft and its engine at the next Paris Air Show 2019.



With regards to the future combat land system (MGCS), under German lead, the ministers welcomed the progress made on the concept and architecture studies and tasked their two Ministries to share the results. On this basis, a Statement of Requirements for the conceptual studies as well as R&D activities will be agreed by the end of 2018, and Rheinmetall, and KNDS-owned KMW and NEXTER will be asked to provide an industrial proposal to successfully master respective studies and the R&D activities starting mid-2019.



This is a decisive step for European Defence, which shows that France and Germany can unite for future projects, and that Europe can take its destiny in hand and build a strong and defence.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Germany is also the lead nation for the European MALE unmanned aircraft, for which Airbus D&S has the industrial lead.

The Czech Republic has now joined this program.)



