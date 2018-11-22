Russian and Indian Servicemen Test Weapons of the Two Countries During Live-Fire Exercise as Part of the Indra 2018 Exercise

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 22, 2018)

Units of a reinforced motorized rifle battalion of the combined arms army of the Eastern Military District and armored division of the Armed Forces of India conducted live-fire exercise at the Babina training ground (the state of Uttar Pradesh) as part of the Indra 2018 Russian-Indian bilateral exercise.



Russian servicemen came out at the firing line with weapons that are in service with the Armed Forces of India. The Indian side provided Russian AK-47 look-alike INSAS 5.56mm calibre assault rifle and Israeli TAR-21 assault rifle.



Indian servicemen conducted live-fire exercise with the use of AK assault rifle, PK machine gun and RPG-7 grenade launchers which are in service with the Russian Armed Forces.



The weapons of the partner countries were also personally tested by the Russian and Indian commanders of the exercise, Major General Oleg Tsekov and Major General P.S. Minhas respectively.



Commander of the 5th Combined Arms Army Major General Oleg Tsekov commenting on Indian weapons: «Our RPG-7 grenade launcher differs from theirs, but like any weapon, it requires training».



The fire was conducted on moving and static targets at distances from 100 to 200 meters. Thirty Russian and Indian servicemen took part in the live-fire exercise.



-ends-

