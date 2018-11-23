New Cyber Security Centre Opens in Adelaide

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 23, 2018)

Australians will be better protected from malicious cyber incidents with the official opening of the Commonwealth Government’s Joint Cyber Security Centre (JCSC) in Adelaide, South Australia.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, officially opened the Centre and welcomed representatives from federal and state governments, the academic community and business, including critical defence and energy industries.



“South Australia hosts some of the nation’s most important energy, infrastructure and defence assets,” Minister Pyne said.



“This Centre is crucial to protecting our national assets including the wider Defence industry we depend on.”



The new facility expands the footprint of the Government’s $47 million national Joint Cyber Security Program and Australia's Cyber Security Strategy.



It is part of Australia’s lead cyber security agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, and its Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).



Minister for Home Affairs, The Hon Peter Dutton MP reiterated the importance of government and industry working together to protect Australian businesses and the community from the increasing threat of cybercrime, including interference from malicious actors and criminal groups.



“The ACSC’s continuing expansion supports this Government’s national security agenda by giving Australians, be it small business owners and operators or large corporate and critical infrastructure companies, access to a broad range of services from cyber security experts around the country,” Mr Dutton said.



The Centre will support bilateral partnerships with State and Territory governments through an Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (AustCyber) Cyber Security Innovation Node located on the premises.



Minister for Industry, Science and Technology the Hon Karen Andrews MP said the partnership enhanced AustCyber’s goal of giving State and Territory Governments the remit and tools they needed to partner together and innovate in their own jurisdictions.



“AustCyber’s partnership with the Marshall Government will help improve cyber defences, develop skills, grow jobs and increase Australia's export opportunities in the booming global cyber security market,” Minister Andrews said.



“The Coalition Government is determined to realise the industry growth opportunity of the rapidly growing global cyber security market, expected to be worth US$250 billion by 2026.”



Since its establishment in June this year, the Centre has gone from strength to strength, attracting a large number of partners taking advantage of the unique collaboration between all levels of government and industry.



-ends-

