China, Egypt to Boost Military Exchanges, Cooperation

(Source: Xinhua; issued Nov 23, 2018)

BEIJING --- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe met with Egyptian Military Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid Hegazy on Thursday in Beijing.



Speaking highly of the sound development momentum of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Wei said China attaches great importance to its military ties with Egypt.



Wei expressed China's willingness to enhance strategic communication between the two militaries and promote mutual visits, professional exchanges, joint exercises, joint training, personnel training and other areas.



Wei called for efforts to turn the bilateral military relationship into a good example for military ties between China and countries in the region, and jointly safeguard peace and stability around the world.



Mohamed Farid Hegazy expressed hopes that the two countries and two militaries can further enhance exchanges and communication in various fields and make even greater progress in boosting bilateral relations.



