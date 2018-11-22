Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin Signs an Agreement In Paris to Promote Cooperation In Military Training

(Source: Swiss Dept of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport; issued Nov 22, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- The head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), will sign a new agreement with France on Friday, November 23, 2018 in Paris, to regulate cooperation at the level of military training. On this occasion, Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin will also have bilateral talks with the Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and will visit the Command of Cyber Defense (COMCYBER) at the Ministry of the Armed Forces.



Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin and his French counterpart Florence Parly will sign an intergovernmental agreement that will replace the current cooperation in education. This agreement will provide the Swiss Armed Forces with a solid legal basis that will enable the two countries to jointly conduct exercises in the airspace as well as training activities and events in the field of cyber defense.



The agreement also mentions other sectors in which the Swiss Army and the French Armed Forces can cooperate, such as army and personnel planning, logistics, military equipment and humanitarian aid. The Federal Council approved the agreement on 7 November 2018. Its entry into force is expected in 2020 after ratification by both parties.



Before the talks with Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, Federal Councilor Guy Parmelin will go to the COMCYBER, notably to exchange with the experts about the integration of the army with the National Action Plan and to discuss practical solutions for international cooperation in cyber defense. The DDPS also launched an action plan for cyberdefence capacity building last year.



