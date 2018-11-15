The Danish Government has launched a new Foreign and Security Policy Strategy 2019-2020. With the new strategy, the Government presents its plans for navigating Denmark through a changing world order.
The Strategy does not propose a change of course, but instead comprises a series of concrete initiatives and focus areas that align with the guiding principles and aims of the Government’s previous Foreign and Security Policy Strategy.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anders Samuelsen, said: “The world today is a better place to live than ever before. But at the same time the world is far more unpredictable. Global power relations are shifting, and the rules-based international cooperation that has been defining the global development is under pressure. These developments place great demands for Denmark's foreign and security policy. We must engage in the world, fight for our values and actively pursue our interests. Only this way can we ensure that Denmark will continue to be among the world’s most free, safe and prosperous countries in the future”.
The Strategy outlines the most important areas for Denmark’s Foreign and Security Policy: Rules-based international order; Security; Europe – a strong, streamlined, and effective EU; Refugees, migration and development; Economic Diplomacy, strategic partnerships and the new digital world order; The Arctic.
Minister of Defence, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, said: “The threats against Denmark are very complex and are in my perspective the most unpredictable since the end of the Cold War. This is based not least on the aggressive behavior of Russia, massive cyberattacks, instability in the Middle East and North Africa and the sustained terrorist threat against Europe and Denmark. It is therefore of the utmost importance that the US commitment in Europe is maintained through NATO, which remains the cornerstone of Danish security policy. We must also strengthen the European security architecture and be at the forefront of the international cooperation on cyber security.”
Minister for Development Cooperation, Ulla Tørnæs, said: “We have succeeded in reducing the refugee and migration pressure. This means that we can prioritize more resources for efforts in the countries of transit and origin. In the coming years, we will increase our focus on long-term efforts to fight the root causes for irregular migration and contribute to a sustainable development. This also requires that we strengthen the rights of girls and women, which are key in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals”.
The Strategy will be discussed in the Danish Parliament Thursday 22 November.
The strategy can be downloaded here.
