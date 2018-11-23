Future Frigate Combat System Integrator Announced

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 23, 2018)

In another major milestone for the Government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan, BAE Systems Australia today announced its preferred Combat System Integration partners for the Hunter class frigate program.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the $35 billion frigate program would provide the Navy with the highest levels of lethality and deterrence that our major surface combatants need in periods of global uncertainty.



“The nine anti-submarine warfare frigates are a new generation of major surface combatants which will replace the current eight ANZAC class frigates,” Minister Pyne said.



“I would like to congratulate Lockheed Martin Australia and Saab Australia for being named the preferred tenderers to partner with BAE Systems Australia to deliver the Combat System Integration on the Hunter class frigates.”



The decision is expected to create up to 200 jobs and supports the development of an Australian industry which will underpin the Government’s continuous Naval Shipbuilding Plan.



Minister Pyne said the Hunter class combat system is the eyes and ears of the warship, able to detect and identify aircraft, submarines and ships at great distance to offer the frigate’s command team maximum situational awareness and the capability to defend the ship and fight an enemy.



“The frigates will not only help secure Australia’s interests through enhanced capability but the program will also be delivered by Australian workers, with unprecedented levels of Australian industry opportunities in the global supply chain.”



“The Combat Management System for the new Hunter class frigate fleet will be the Aegis System, together with an Australian tactical interface to be developed by Saab Australia.”



Construction will begin at Adelaide’s Osborne Shipyard in 2020 and the program will employ around 4000 workers.



-ends-

