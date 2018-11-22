French Submarine Boss Summoned to Canberra for Crisis Talks (excerpt)

(Source: The Guardian; published Nov 22, 2018)

The Australian government has summoned the head of the French company tasked with building a $50bn fleet of next-generation submarines for crisis talks in Canberra.Naval Group chief executive Hervé Guillou travelled from Paris to the national capital for two days of discussions which kicked off on Thursday.The federal government is yet to finalise a strategic partnering agreement with Naval Group, which is designing Australia’s fleet of 12 new submarines. There are hopes to have the agreement sorted by Christmas.A defence insider said there are tensions between Naval Group’s executive director in charge of the Australian submarine project, Jean-Michel Billig, and senior Defence officials.The source characterised the negotiations as tracking “poorly”.“There are some legitimate policy differences that have been greatly exacerbated by personality clashes,” the source said.-ends-