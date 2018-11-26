Turkish Aerospace Will Participate at IDEAS in Pakistan

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued Nov 26, 2018)

PAKISTAN --- Turkish Aerospace will participate at the 10th edition of International Defence and Exhibition Seminar (IDEAS), which will take place between November 27-30, 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan.



Turkish Aerospace will display its wide range of products: ATAK, ANKA, HÜRKUŞ, T625, Turkish Fighter and TÜRKSAT 6A.



Turkish Aerospace has established closed contacts with Pakistan. In 2009, Turkish Aerospace successfully realised modernisation of 42 F-16s of Pakistan Air Force.



“[Since then] many steps have been taken to reinforce collaboration between two countries.



Following the established cooperation, Turkish Aerospace and Pakistan have inked a deal for the export of 30 T129 ATAK Helicopters. Turkish Aerospace will display the wide product line models at IDEAS 2018 in Pakistan and is aimed to maintain its presence in the region.



