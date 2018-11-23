Army Aviation of Southern Military District Receive a Flight of Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 23, 2018)

In accordance with the re-equipment plan of the Southern Military District, army aviation received six new Ka-52 Alligator combat attack helicopters.



Aircraft entered service with the military formation stationed in the Krasnodarsky Krai and the Rostov region.



The disassembled helicopters were airlifted by military transport aviation from the plant to airfields. In the near future rotary-winged aircraft will be assembled at military airfields.



Flight and technical personnel of the units were retrained at the Army Aviation Combat Training and Retraining Center of the Russian Ministry of Defence and are ready to operate new helicopters.



With the beginning of the new training year, squadron personnel will start operating flight tasks on the Ka-52 helicopters.



-ends-

