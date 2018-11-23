Upgrades on Fire Control System of Heavy Rocket Launcher System

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 23, 2018)

The Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command received a mandate, on 19 November 2018, from Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö to conclude a contract with the United States government to procure fire control system upgrade kits. These will be manufactured by Lockheed Martin in the United States.



The upgrade kits of the Universal Fire Control System (UFCS) make it possible to use new munitions with a heavy rocket launcher. The procurement will ensure continued training and appropriate exercises.



This is a joint procurement with the United States from where Finland procures approved upgrade kits on the fire control system in production. The procurement is a part of the overall development of the joint battle system in the Finnish Defence Forces, with the overall value of about EUR 5.1 million. The deliveries will start in 2020.



