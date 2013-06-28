A Bright Spot In A Demanding Period

(Source: Norwegian Defence Force; issued Nov 21, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Norwegian Navy has taken delivery in South Korea of KNM Maud, its new fleet support ship, derived from the Tide-class ships also built by Daewoo for the Royal Navy. She is due to enter service in 2020. (RNoN photo)

OSLO --- It's a challenging time for the Norwegian Navy. However, during the night to Friday there was a bright spot as the Navy took delivery of its brand-new logistics and support vessel, KNM Maud.



“This is a great and historic day for the Navy and for all of maritime Norway. It is not every day that we take over a new vessel,” said the Navy Chief of Staff, Admiral Øystein Wemberg during a ceremony in South Korea on Friday.



KNM Maud will in the future constitute an entirely new logistics and support capability for the Navy. This modern ship is equipped to maintain and support our ships and those of allies; providing the necessary fuel, supplies, ammunition, spare parts and workshop facilities.



"KNM Maud will increase the Navy's operational endurance, and will primarily be able to provide important support for our own and allied naval forces," the Chief of Staff said.



The ship can support all Navy vessels, and can operate in all waters around the world. The KNM Maud can also act as a command ship, and can embarks a staff to direct naval operations. The chief of staff emphasized the ship’s very good helicopter capacity, as well as its large load and crane capacity.



The ship is also equipped with a medical facility for up to 48 patients, with its own operating room, trauma room, monitoring facilities, CT scanner and many other special facilities found in a hospital. This allows the vessel to assist civil society in a crisis or a disaster, and for humanitarian operations as well as search and rescue operations (SAR).



Important Nato Contribution



"As a small nation, Norway is totally dependent on our allies in NATO. At the same time, we rely on actively contributing to the alliance in order to expect support back if we ever needed it. Therefore, we must continue our long-term efforts to maintain Norway's credibility in NATO,” Wemberg said.



"KNM Maud has an attractive logistics capacity, which is also in demand within NATO, so it will be noted that Norway has now acquired such an important vessel, which can also be used for the alliance or in other international operations," Wemberg said.



Good teamwork



The admiral used the opportunity to praise all the staff who have worked for many years to acquire KNM Maud. In particular, he commends the project management of the Forsvarsmateriell (FMA) defence procurement agency, for very good work, and emphasized that the Navy is proud of FMA and the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) shipyard in Korea, which has provided this formidable resource to the Navy.



"Good cooperation between the shipyard, FMA and the Navy is an essential and important part of this acquisition. A proficient project management on both sides has meant a lot in this process. In addition, it has resulted in a ship that fits our needs and patterns of use, designed in conjunction with the crew who has closely followed the entire process thanks to regular visits to the shipyard.



On Friday, it was the Rear Admiral Bjørge Aase took over KNM Maud on behalf of the Defense Force and the Navy. FMA has been in charge of procurement and has formal ownership, while the Navy has now taken over the responsibility.



Training and fitting out remains



The ship now has a Norwegian flag, and will now go through a period of training and fitting out in South Korea before she and her crew can be considered operational. The new pride of the navy will sail home during the first quarter of 2019. KNM Maud with her crew are expected to be fully operational by 2020.



KNM Maud is built by the South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME), and was ordered in 2013 under a contract worth 1.32 billion Norwegian kroner ($150 million). The ship is the largest in the Norwegian Navy, with a tonnage five times larger than the Nansen-class frigates.



General characteristics:

• Length: 183 m

• Beam: 25.9 m

• Design draft: 8.62 m

• Maximum displacement: ~ 27,500 tonnes

• Speed:> 18 knots

• Two main engines at 7500kW (Wärtsilä)

• Two diesel generators at 3170kW (Wärtsilä)

• Two bow thrusters at 1000kW (Wärtsilä)

• Propulsion Type: Diesel Hybrid (CODLOD)

• Two "dual abeam" RAS Rigs for Transfer of Fuel into the Sea (Rexroth)

• 25-tonne lift-compensated deck crane (Pellegrini)

• Fire Sea Protector remote controlled weapon platforms (Kongsberg)

• Core crew: 43 people

• Additional capacity for 116 people



Load Capacity:

• Diesel (F76): > 7000 tonnes

• Helicopter fuel (F44): > 300 tonnes

• Provisions:> 30 tonnes

• Can carry over 40 20-foot containers

• Smaller vessels

• Vehicles

• More than 200 tons of ammunition

• Capacity for two NH-90 helicopters (on helicopter deck and hangar)

• Medical facility for up to 48 patients

• Treatment room for divers



Milestones:

• Contract Award: June 28, 2013

• Preliminary Design Review (PDR): May 2014

• Critical Design Review (CDR): April 2015

• Steel Cut: May 22, 2015

• Keel laying: December 15, 2015

• Launch: Completed 4 June 2016

• Delivery: November 16, 2018



Contractor:

• Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)

• British Maritime Technology (BMT)



