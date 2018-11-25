Two More F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets Join IDF’s Growing Fleet (excerpt)

(Source: The Times of Israel; posted Nov 25, 2018)

By Judah Ari Gross

Two more F-35 stealth fighter jets landed in southern Israel Sunday (November 25, 2018), the army said, expanding Israel’s fleet of the state-of-the-art aircraft to over a dozen.The F-35 planes, known in Israel by their Hebrew name, the “Adir,” meaning mighty or great, landed in the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba, where they will join the Golden Eagle Squadron.The planes took off from the United States last week, but were slightly delayed in arriving in Israel, apparently due to bad weather. (end of excerpt)-ends-