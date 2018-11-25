Two more F-35 stealth fighter jets landed in southern Israel Sunday (November 25, 2018), the army said, expanding Israel’s fleet of the state-of-the-art aircraft to over a dozen.
The F-35 planes, known in Israel by their Hebrew name, the “Adir,” meaning mighty or great, landed in the Israeli Air Force’s Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba, where they will join the Golden Eagle Squadron.
The planes took off from the United States last week, but were slightly delayed in arriving in Israel, apparently due to bad weather. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Times of Israel website.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: In fact, this latest delivery brings the number of F-35I fighters delivered to Israel to 14 aircraft.)
-ends-