Technology Advances Impress VIPs at Autonomous Warrior18

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued Nov 27, 2018)

Senior military and defence civilian leaders from Australia and its Five Eyes Alliance partner nations, USA, UK, Canada and New Zealand were impressed by the command and control advancements made during Autonomous Warrior 2018 (AW18) when visiting the exercise in Jervis Bay, ACT.



The 50-strong contingent received briefings on the test and evaluation activity’s objectives and the achievements before observing demonstrations of the command and control technologies and inspecting autonomous systems involved in, or displayed at, AW18.



The visitors were impressed by the ability of the Maritime Autonomous Platform Exploitation (MAPLE) and Allied Impact (AIM) command and control systems to control multiple vehicles on varied missions in different environments from one control station.



AW18 has seen the integration of 22 components, developed by 14 organisations from across all five participating nations in the Five Eyes Alliance’s Technical Cooperation Program, with a total of 15 unmanned vehicles integrated into a single command and control system.



Navy Lead for AW18, Commander Paul Hornsby, described the visit as a success.



“Although adverse weather conditions prevented some unmanned aircraft and vessels from operating, the visitors obtained valuable insights into the progress we have made in command and control of autonomous systems and artificial intelligence in just three weeks,” Commander Hornsby said.



“AW18 has shown these important stakeholders what can be achieved when we have a concentrated activity based on a spirit of collaboration and cooperation between militaries and among defence and industry scientists, engineers, technicians and programmers.”



Autonomous Warrior2018 was a major demonstration and evaluation of the potential for robotic, autonomous and uninhabited systems to support Defence operations in littoral environments.



It combined a dynamic exhibition, trials and exercising of in-service systems.



-ends-

