CAE Introduces CAE Rise for the Defense Market

(Source: CAE Inc.; issued Nov 26, 2018)

ORLANDO, Florida --- Today at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation, and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world’s largest military training and simulation event, CAE announced the launch of CAE Rise for the defense market.



CAE Rise is a data-driven training system designed to enable defense and security organizations to deliver standardized training and give instructors a new approach to objectively assess pilot competencies using live data during training sessions. The system leverages big data analytics to reduce subjectivity in pilot assessment, allows instructors even greater focus on teaching, and helps create more efficient and continually improving training programs. CAE Rise is one of CAE’s latest digital innovations and has already been deployed for training CAE’s airline partners.



During I/ITSEC, CAE (Booth #1734) will conduct demonstrations each day with CAE Rise integrated on a T-6C simulator. The demonstrations will show how CAE Rise gathers data during simulator training sessions, and then provides an instructor with real-time, objective assessments of student performance against pre-determined criteria for specific training tasks.



“CAE Rise is a prime example of CAE’s commitment to investing in the development of digital technologies to revolutionize pilot training,” said Gene Colabatistto, CAE’s Group President, Defense & Security. “The aviation industry – both military and civil – faces the long-term challenge of producing sufficient numbers of highly-qualified pilots to meet demand. CAE’s focus on aviation training and innovations such as CAE Rise will contribute to making pilot training more efficient, standardized and objective, which ultimately helps produce higher-quality and better prepared pilots.”



Some of the key features, capabilities and benefits of CAE Rise for military pilot training include:



-- Developed on Microsoft Azure Government for cloud computing to meet government cybersecurity and compliance requirements;



-- Facilitating student-centric learning by providing digital lesson plans, real-time feedback and ability to tailor training to each student;



-- Improving instructor performance by facilitating student interaction and reducing administrative burden;



-- Enabling training organization efficiencies such as maintaining electronic records, identifying performance gaps, and implementing closed-loop, adaptive training.





CAE’s Defense & Security business unit is a training systems integrator offering a comprehensive portfolio of training centers, training services and simulation products across the air, naval, land and public safety market segments. CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries.



-ends-

