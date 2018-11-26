Slovenian Army to Acquire 38 Oshkosh JLTVs

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 26, 2018)

LJUBLJANA -- On November 21, the Slovenian Ministry of Defense announced its intent to purchase 38 Oshkosh 4x4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) as part of a program to replace and modernize the Slovenian Army's aging light armored vehicle stocks.



Purchased from the United States in 2001, approximately 30 active M1114 HMMWVs form the current backbone of the Slovene Army's multi-role vehicle fleet. However, after nearly two decades of both standard wear and the added operational burdens of Slovene Army deployments to Kosovo and the Middle East these vehicles have now reached the twilight phase of their life-cycle.



As such, acquisition of the JLTV is intended to provide the Army with a modern platform that will fulfill the service's operational requirements in the years to come and alleviate the costs and difficulties associated with the maintenance of aging vehicle stocks.



According to the announcement released by the Slovene Defense Ministry, deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2021 and will conclude with the retirement of the Army's remaining HMMWVs from active service circa 2023.



