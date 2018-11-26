Why the European Defence Fund is Good News for U.S. Security Interests

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies; issued Nov 26, 2018)

The transatlantic security and defense debate has been challenged by a recurring paradox over the past decade: Europeans are expected to take on more responsibility for their own defense and step up their defense investment, yet there is still an expectation from the United States that Europeans will acquire their major equipment from U.S. firms.While such commercial and industrial expectations are understandable, not least given the high quality and ubiquity of U.S. systems, this reliance on U.S. defense industry must be considered against political and financial incentives that will help drive greater investment and burden-sharing by Europeans. This is where a well-designed and well-implemented European Defence Fund (EDF) could contribute.In November 2016, the European Union launched the idea of an EDF as part of a broader initiative to enhance European defense and the ability of member states to defend themselves in a more threatening security environment. While the first years of the EDF consist of pilot programs, the European Council (representing EU member states) and European Parliament in July 2018 started reviewing the regulation, which would establish a €13 billion EU effort to finance defense research and development within the next multiannual financial framework (2021-2027).The basic contours of the EDF are as follows:--A research pillar that will fund grants, directly from the EU budget, for research in innovative defense technologies. €90 million is available for the first period of 2017-2020, and €500 million per year beyond that.--A development pillar that will co-finance up to 20 percent of prototypes and up to 100 percent of feasibility studies, specifications definitions, and demonstrations involving at least three different entities from at least three member states. To this end, €500 million is available until 2020, and at least €1 billion per year should be allocated after that. A 10 percent bonus will be added if these projects are developed within the framework of Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO). Additional bonuses would apply to projects involving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps.The EDF could easily be dismissed as another short-lived initiative. (end of excerpt)-ends-