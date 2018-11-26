Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 26, 2018)

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $383,421,855 cost-plus-incentive-fee, award-fee contract for the Protected Tactical Enterprise Service.



This contract provides for a joint ground system to provide tactical satellite communications with enhanced anti-jam and low probability of intercept to tactical warfighters in contested environments.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $17,234,485 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, El Segundo, California, is the contracting activity (FA8808-19-C-0001).



