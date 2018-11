Newest Corvette Gromky Fires Uran Cruise Missile at a Maritime Target Within State Trials

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 26, 2018)

The newest corvette Gromky is about to be commissioned by the Pacific Fleet (PF), for the first time launched a cruise missile of the Uran complex at a naval target within state trials in the waters of the Sea of Japan.



A cruise missile successfully engaged a drifting surface target at a distance of 40 kilometers from the warship.



Up to 10 warships and auxiliary vessels, as well as naval aircraft of the Pacific Fleet, were involved to ensure combat exercises.



