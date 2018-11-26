ITS Marceglia: End of the Sea Trials

(Source: OCCAR; issued Nov 26, 2018)

The Italian Navy’s eighth Fremm-class frigate, ITS Marceglia, completed her sea trials on Nov. 20, and her Final Official Acceptance by the Italian Navy is scheduled for April. (Occar photo)

The fourth Italian general-purpose [frigate], and the eighth Italian FREMM to be delivered, ITS Marceglia finished [her] sea trials on the 20th of November, after the completion of all tests foreseen for the Platform and Combat System equipment.



As occurred last year for ITS Martinengo, ITS Marceglia has completed sea trials in only five months after the First Sea Going in last June, confirming the strong coordination that exists between all the actors involved in the programme (NAVARM/UTNAV, IT Navy, FREMM PD, and Industry).



Indeed, in each of the thirteen scheduled sea trials, the effective coordination of all stakeholders played a key role in order to complete all trials on schedule although the activities at sea were challenging, with different GFx (at least ships, airplanes and helicopters).



Starting from ITS Alpino, delivered to the Italian Navy in 2016, the “Zero ANT” (Activities Not Terminated) objective requested by Italian Navy is the goal to be accomplished. In order to take this achievement through in line with the contractual schedule, the Final Official Acceptance of ITS Marceglia is scheduled for next 16th of April.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: We have made several syntax or style corrections to the above press release, which was written is a sort of pidgin English that is more than surprising for a multinational agency in charge of European defense procurement programs.

Occar should put a minimum of effort into improving the language of its statements, as well as providing more information, more often, about the weapon programs that it manages.)



