Japan Mulls Upgrade of Helicopter Destroyer Into Aircraft Carrier (excerpt)

(Source: Kyodo News Service; published Nov 27, 2018)

TOKYO --- Japan is considering upgrading its helicopter carriers to enable them to transport and launch fighter jets and include the decision in its new defense guidelines, a government source said Tuesday, indicating a departure from the country's strictly defense-oriented policy.The government is looking to upgrade the Izumo, a flat-top destroyer that currently accommodates helicopters, as it sees having an aircraft carrier as indispensable in the face of China's maritime assertiveness.Tokyo also wants to enhance its air defense capabilities in the Pacific Ocean where Japan has no bases.The government plans to decide on the revised version of the National Defense Program Guidelines in December.Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya appeared positive Tuesday about upgrading Izumo to serve as an aircraft carrier, telling a press conference, "It's desirable that it will be used for as many purposes as possible."As for the possibility of operating F-35B advanced stealth fighter jets from aircraft carriers, Iwaya said, "a study is underway." (end of excerpt)-ends-