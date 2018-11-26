Indian Navy Chief in Russia to Explore Co-op in Nuke Submarine Construction

(Source: Sputnik News; posted Nov 26, 2018)

Admiral Sunil Lanba is scheduled to visit the Nakhimov Naval School and Admiralty Shipyard that is building Lada-class submarines of project 677. The non-nuclear Amur-1650 submarine - an export option of the Lada-class submarine - is one of the contenders in India’s project p75I for six non-nuclear submarines for the Indian Navy.



India and Russia are exploring newer avenues for defence cooperation. In this connection, Chief of the Indian Navy Admiral Sunil Lanba is currently on a four-day visit of Russia starting Monday. On the first day of his visit, Lanba is holding bilateral discussions with his counterpart, Admiral Vladimir Korolev, commander-in-chief of the Russian Federation Navy (RuFN).



"At Moscow, the Admiral will have discussions with General VV Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation and Mr. Dmitriy Shugaev, Director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of the Russian Federation," the Indian Navy's statement read.



The Indian Navy's statement indicates that the two countries remain undeterred by US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and is likely to soon clear pending deals in the maritime domain.



Earlier this year on July 6, Sputnik reported that India and Russia had started discussions on joint construction and development of a nuclear submarine at a very cost-effective rate at an Indian shipyard. Going by the proposal, the two countries intend to develop a prototype for under $200 million following which the Russian firm would transfer the technical know-how and related documents to the Indian shipyard.



Only last week, India and Russia concluded a $1.5 billion guided missile frigate deal under which two 3,620-ton Admiral Grigorovich-class vessels will be purchased off the shelf by India while two other frigates will be built at a state-owned shipyard in Goa, southern India. India has so far leased two nuclear-propelled submarines from Russia, including the Chakra, which is currently in service.



Admiral Lanba will also visit the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and will deliver a talk on the "Indian Navy's Perspective on Maritime Security." He will also lay a wreath at Piskarev Memorial Cemetery in memory of the victims of the Siege of Leningrad.



