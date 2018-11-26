RAF F-35 Fighter Jets In North Sea Exercise with US and French Allies (excerpt)

(Source: Gazette-News; posted Nov 26, 2018)

Two of the RAF’s F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jets will take part in an exercise over the North Sea alongside aircraft from the US and French air forces, forming part of an “insurance policy” against global threats.The supersonic aircraft, based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, will be among more than 40 planes participating in the Point Blank training exercise off the east coast of England on Tuesday.Aircraft from the three air forces, including the French Rafale fighter and US F-15, will work as a team against “threats” in the training environment.It is the first time the French air force has been involved in Point Blank, which is led by the US Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk.Aircraft will take off from bases around the country, and the number involved has almost doubled this year. (end of excerpt)-ends-