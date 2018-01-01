Rheinmetall AG Confirms Talks Regarding A Potential Acquisition of A Stake In KNDS

(Source: Rheinmetall AG; issued Nov. 26, 2018)

Rheinmetall AG confirms talks with Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG regarding the possible acquisition of Wegmann Unternehmens-Holding GmbH & Co. KG's stake in KMW + Nexter Defense Systems N.V. ("KNDS"), and therefore an indirect acquisition of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG ("KMW"), or other forms of cooperation with KNDS and/or KMW.



The Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will analyze and review the possibility to successfully complete such transaction both from a legal and economic point of view; the possibility of such transaction depends on a variety of, inter alia, political, economic and regulatory factors.



Depending on the outcome of such analysis, the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG will decide about further actions.



