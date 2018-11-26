Leonardo DRS Announces Successful Delivery of 100th Gas Turbine Engine for Naval Ships

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued Nov 26, 2018)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced today that it successfully delivered its 100th LM2500 Gas Turbine Package to GE in August, which will be installed on a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer.



The delivery milestone represents a long relationship between the two companies that have provided the U.S. and international navies with reliable and high-efficiency naval power.



Leonardo DRS’s Naval Power business has manufactured the GE-designed LM2500 packages, which have powered a wide range of U.S. Navy and international platforms since 2011. The company builds these naval power systems to meet stringent U.S. military and GE specifications and quality requirements. Leonardo DRS also works to continually improve the technology by providing design and procurement expertise for components to meet demanding shock, low noise and environmental conditions.



“This significant achievement for both Leonardo DRS and GE demonstrates our commitment to building long-term partnerships that deliver outstanding value and cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” said Jamie McMullin Senior Director, Business Development of the DRS Naval Power Systems Group. “Our expertise in design, analysis, integration and test of complex systems combined with our extensive knowledge of military requirements and operational needs makes us the ideal engine package partner,” he said.



Subsequently, the gas turbine was installed into the package and full-load production acceptance tests were performed at GE in Evendale, Ohio and the completed unit was delivered to Bath Iron Works. The gas turbine package will be installed on the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126).





Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. The company specializes in naval and maritime systems, ground combat mission command and network computing, global satellite communications and network infrastructure, avionics systems, and intelligence and security solutions. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A.



