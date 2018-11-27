Cyber Coalition Helps Prepare NATO for Today’s Threats

NATO’s flagship cyber defence exercise Cyber Coalition, one of the largest in the world,

started on Tuesday (27 November 2018) in Tartu, Estonia. The exercise tests and trains cyber defenders from across the Alliance in their ability to defend NATO and national networks. Now in its eleventh year, Cyber Coalition involves around 700 participants from Allies, partners, industry and academia.



The exercise aims to enhance coordination and collaboration between NATO and Allies, strengthen the ability to protect Alliance cyberspace, and conduct military operations in the cyber domain. It will also test NATO and national procedures on information sharing, situational awareness in cyberspace, and decision-making.



Cyber threats to the Alliance are becoming more frequent, complex and destructive. A cyber-attack on one Ally can affect all of us. That is why strengthening cyber defence is a top priority for the Alliance, and exercises like Cyber Coalition are essential for building up this defence.



At the NATO Summit in July 2018, Allies took the next steps in strengthening defences in the cyber domain, with a new Cyberspace Operations Centre and the ability to draw on Allies’ cyber capabilities in NATO missions and operations. These steps will all help make NATO as strong in cyberspace as on land, at sea and in the air



