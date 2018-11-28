Armed with the Right Skills

Air Force maintainers have started F-35A training at the Integrated Training Centre (ITC) in No. 2 Operational Conversion Unit (2OCU) at RAAF Base Williamtown.



Williamtown is busily preparing for the arrival of the first F-35A aircraft at No. 3 Squadron in December.



Until now, Australian maintenance personnel have completed all their F-35A training in the US.



Project Director Support Systems Group Captain (GPCAPT) Guy Adams, of Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Division, said while the Australian training capability was established at Williamtown, Air Force maintainers would continue to be embedded at Luke Air Force Base (AFB) in Arizona, gaining first-hand knowledge of F-35A maintenance and logistics operations.



“Fourteen students are currently training at Williamtown,” GPCAPT Adams said.



“This includes six avionics technicians, four aircraft technicians and four armament technicians. All students at the ITC have also completed Autonomic Logistics Information System training on or off the aircraft depending on the trade, a safety and familiarisation course, as well as a ground-handling course. Each course is trade-specific.”



Australian maintainers have access to world-class facilities both at Williamtown and in the US.



An Ejection Systems Maintenance Trainer (ESMT) and Weapons Load Trainer (WLT) – part of the delivery of training equipment by an Antonov An-124 on May 2 – were connected to the facilities in the ITC at 2OCU ahead of the maintenance courses beginning on the ESMT in September.



“These trainers have been available for staff familiarisation training since July,” GPCAPT Adams said.



Project Manager JSF Training Systems Shane Northover, of JSF Division, said after students had graduated from the ITC, they would have fulfilled the academic portion of trade training prior to beginning on-the-job-training at Luke AFB.



“Maintainers completing their training will post to Luke AFB in early 2019 for staggered periods up to 12 months,” Mr Northover said.



The first cadre of No. 3 Squadron maintainers recently finished their training at Luke AFB, following RAAF trade group training at the F-35 Academic Training Centre at Eglin AFB in Florida. Many will return to Williamtown with the first F-35A aircraft in December.



“The RAAF maintenance trade structure differs from the US Air Force structure, so the training had to be tailored to meet our technical requirements,” Mr Northover said.



The Commanding Officer of No. 3 Squadron, Wing Commander (WGCDR) Darren Clare, said he expected a lot from the squadron’s maintenance team.



“We have taken on the philosophy of ‘nose-to-tail’ maintenance, where every F-35A maintainer can do any job on the aircraft,” WGCDR Clare said.



“We will still have our specialists, but we need to build maximum potential from a small force.



“Maintenance personnel also need to be low observable specialists, as they need to fully understand the impact they might be having on the aircraft’s signature. These are new skills that are necessary in a fifth-generation workforce.”



Building a sovereign training capability is a priority for the Australian F-35A Project. Future training equipment deliveries to 2OCU will include six full mission simulators for F-35A pilot training, with two of these currently being installed.



GPCAPT Adams said initial F-35A pilot training was progressing well at the F-35 International Pilot Training Centre at Luke AFB.



“Pilot currency training is planned to commence at Williamtown early next year and operational conversion is scheduled for 2020,” GPCAPT Adams said.



Seamless integration behind the scenes



JSF Division, part of Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, played a key role in ensuring the smooth delivery and installation of the ESMT and WLT at 2OCU.



Members of the division facilitated access to Williamtown for Lockheed Martin and sub-contractor personnel, while enabling their interaction with other Commonwealth and contractor agencies during the installation program.



Project Manager JSF Training Systems Shane Northover said the JSF Support Systems team also liaised with freight forwarders DB Schenker and Linfox, as well as the on-site installation teams for all deliveries, working with base authorities for access and suitable transit to the ITC.



“We were essentially the interface between the Lockheed Martin installation teams and facilities teams – building, IT security and power – to resolve faults and any other issues within the ITC or across the base,” he said.



A number of organisations were involved in the delivery and installation of the maintenance trainers at Williamtown, indicating the global nature of the JSF enterprise:



-- Lockheed Martin (US) – project management, installation, engineering, test and quality assurance



-- EDM Ltd (UK) – manufacturers of the fuselages for the ESMT and WLT training devices



-- US F-35 Joint Program Office – information, contracting and supplies acceptance



-- Schenker Australia Pty Ltd – freight forwarder



-- Schenker Ltd (UK) – liaison with air carrier for delivery of the equipment



-- Schenker Inc (US) – global liaison between Australia/US/UK



-- Linfox (Australia) – freight delivery



-- Fredon (Australia) – electrical fit-out and power connections from facility to training devices



-- Lend Lease (Australia) – facility contractor and construction site management



-- Coffey (Australia) – Defence Estate and Infrastructure Group’s on-site facility management contractor



Ejection Systems Maintenance Trainer



The ESMT is representative of the F-35 aircraft’s cockpit area, canopy and ejection seat and will enable aircrew to train without having to remove aircraft from flight schedules.



It includes a flexible linear-shaped charge training aid used to instruct technicians on safe canopy maintenance, such as removal and replacement. It also has two ejection seats – one fitted to the ESMT and one stand-alone to be used for ejection seat familiarisation training.



The ESMT comes with a crane that is used to remove the ejection seat and includes two viewing platforms and hydraulic platforms used for other maintenance.



The ESMT will train personnel on the following:

-- safe aircraft ingress/egress

-- cockpit and ejection seat controls

-- emergency canopy release

-- ejection seat maintenance – removal and replacement

-- flexible linear-shaped charge maintenance

-- ejection seat familiarisation.



Weapons Load Trainer



The WLT is representative of all three JSF models from the rear of the canopy to the rear of the aircraft fuselage.



It has a full set of landing gear, as well as fully operational internal weapons bays and operational hard-points beneath both wings for weapons installation. It includes a common A and C model weapons bay on one side and a smaller B model on the other side, as well as an A and B model wing on one side and a larger C model wing on the other side.



The WLT will train personnel on the following:

-- internal and external weapons management

-- weapons loading and unloading

-- alternate mission equipment installation and removal

-- internal gun loading, unloading and maintenance.



