Lockheed Martin's Legion Pod Receives Development and Production Contracts

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Nov. 27, 2018)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Lockheed Martin secured two contracts from the F-15 prime contractor, Boeing, for the integration and production of Legion Pod. These include a 28-month Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract and a Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract to produce 19 systems.



Under the EMD contract, Lockheed Martin will integrate, test and qualify Legion Pod for the U.S. Air Force's F-15C fleet. The first EMD units will be available in early 2019.



The first production and spares deliveries will begin in 2020 supporting the U.S. Air Force's Initial Operational Capability and fielding.



"With a fully integrated Legion Pod on the F-15 Eagle, the U.S. Air Force will have a revolutionary capability to counter the most potent threats," said Michael Williamson, vice president of Sensors & Global Sustainment at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Concurrent integration and production is a testament to both Legion Pod's maturity and proven advanced capability that is urgently needed in the field."



In 2017, Legion Pod was selected as the Infrared Search and Track system for the U.S. Air Force's F-15C fleet. Transportable between platforms, future expansion plans for Legion Pod include the F-15E, F-16, as well as unmanned systems. Flexible by design and production-ready, Legion Pod is set to serve as the next sensor system of choice for fixed-wing aircraft.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: For reasons that are shrouded in the mists of time, the US Air Force and US Navy decided in the 1970s that their combat aircraft would not be fitted with Infra-Red Search and Track (IRST) sensors that can reliably detect and identify and track aircraft at long ranges by their heat emissions.

Both services are now making up for lost time, with the US Navy acquiring an IRST21 fitted to the nose of a Super Hornet drop tank while the US Air Force is equipping its F-15Cs with the Legion pod.)



