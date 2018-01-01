Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 27, 2018)

Harris Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $217,670,998 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for monitoring, configuring, and maintaining of the wideband satellite communications operational management system network.



Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in MacDill Air Force Base, Florida; Fort Meade, Maryland; Fort Detrick, Maryland; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Wahiawa, Hawaii; Fort Buckner, Japan; and Landstuhl, Germany, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2027.



Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,912,428 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91260-19-C-0001).



-ends-

