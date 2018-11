Egypt – 120MM Tank Rounds

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 27, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of forty-six thousand (46,000) M831A1 and M865 rounds and ten thousand (10,000) APFSDS-T rounds for an estimated cost of $201 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.This notification supersedes and replaces Transmittal No. 18-05 delivered to Congress on September 17, 2018.