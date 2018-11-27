Egypt – AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters and Related Equipment and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 27, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of ten (10) AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters for an estimated cost of $1.0 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Egypt has requested to buy ten (10) AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters, twenty-four (24) 1700-GE-701D Engines, with containers, twelve (12) Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sights/Pilot Night Vision Sensors (M-TADS/PNVS), twenty-four (24) Honeywell Embedded Global Positioning Systems (GPS) with Inertial Navigation System (INS) (EGI) (20 installed, 4 spares), twenty ­four (24) M299 HELLFIRE Launchers, one hundred thirty-five (135) HELLFIRE Missiles, five (5) M36E9 Captive Air Training Missile (CATM) AGM-114R, and twelve (12) AAR-57 (V) Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS). Also included are M230 30mm Automatic Guns, AVR-2 B Laser Detecting Sets, AN/ARC 201E Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems (SINCGARS), AN/APR- 39D Radar Warning Receivers, AN/AVS-6 Night Vision Goggles, AN/ASN Doppler Radar Systems.



Also included in the request are avionic-related software support for the Aviation Mission Planning Systems (AMPS), survivability equipment, communication and electronic equipment, communication/electronics technical assistance, tools and test equipment, integration and checkout, spares and repair parts, training and training equipment, ferry and fuel support, publications and technical documents, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance, quality assurance, construction services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $1.0 billion.



The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner in the Middle East region.



Egypt intends to expand its existing fleet of multi-mission heavy attack helicopters to address U.S.-Egyptian interest in countering terrorist activities emanating from the Sinai Peninsula that undermine regional stability. This sale will contribute to Egypt's military goal to update its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between Egypt, the U.S., and other allies. Egypt will have no difficulty absorbing these additional helicopters into its inventory.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors involved in this program are the Boeing Company, Meza, AZ, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orlando, FL, General Electric Company, Cincinnati, OH, Lockheed Martin Mission Systems and Sensors, Owego, NY, and Raytheon Corporation, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require twenty- five (25) U.S. Government or contractor representatives to travel to the Government of Egypt for a period of 12 weeks for equipment checkout and training.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

