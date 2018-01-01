Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 27, 2018)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $1,698,639,588 modification (P00163) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to exercise available options for 6,107 vehicles and 22,166 kits.



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 other procurement, Army funds; and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,698,639,588 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



