Russia’s Next-Generation Light Military Transport Plane Delivered for Flight Tests

(Source: TASS; published Nov 27, 2018)

The first Ilyushin Il-112V military transport aircraft has been rolled out and prepared for flight testing. With a payload of 5 tonnes, it is intended to replace the An-24 and An-26 aircraft currently in service with the Russian Air Force. (UAC photo)

MOSCOW --- The first Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane has been delivered for flight tests, the press office of the United Aircraft Corporation’s Transport Aviation Division reported on Tuesday.



"On November 27, 2018, the procedure of delivering the first Il-112V prototype to the flight-testing station was held at the Voronezh Aircraft Enterprise (part of the United Aircraft Corporation’s Transport Aviation Division)," the press office said.



At the flight-testing station, specialists of the Ilyushin Aircraft Company will carry out the entire range of the plane’s aerodrome tests, the press office said.



"Following their results, a conclusion will be made on the Il-112V’s readiness for its debut flight," the press office said.



The Il-112V light military transport plane capable of carrying a maximum cargo of 5 tonnes is intended to transport troops, military hardware, various armaments and other cargoes.



The aircraft is being developed to replace the An-26 and An-24 turboprop planes. The new plane is expected to be made in two modifications: for civilian aviation (the Il-112T) and for military transport aviation (the Il-112V). It was earlier reported that Russia’s top brass intended to place an order for 62 new planes.



-ends-

