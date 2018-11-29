SDLE Presents Its Dragoon AFV in Egypt

(Source: Star Defense Logistics & Engineering; issued Nov 29, 2018)

The Patroller ASV developed by Spain’s SDLE is an improved variant of the Dragoon 4x4 armored vehicle, which itself is a descendant of the Cadillac-Gage Commando originally developed during the Vietnam War. (SDLE photo)

MADRID --- The Madrid-based company Star Defense Logistics & Engineering (SDLE) will present its Dragoon tactical armored vehicle at the first edition of the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX).



EDEX will be hosted at the International Exhibition Center in Egypt on 3, 4 and 5 December 2018. The event hosts more than 300 exhibitors from around the world. EDEX was presented by the Egyptian Minister of Military Production, Mohamed Al Asar, and the General Head of the Armament Authority, Hisham Abdelrahman Alkhatib, who underlined that EDEX represents a great expansion opportunity for the whole Defense industry. SDLE will be at the East West Connection pavilion, (stand 1720).



The Dragoon stands out for its operational versatility. It can be equipped with a wide range of weapons systems of different calibers as well as additional protection kits, riot management systems, satellite, towing, etc.



Patroller ASV



The Dragoon was improved and renamed Dragoon 2 ASV (Armored Security Vehicle), or Patroller. Designed primarily for police and security functions, it is in use by different security agencies in the United States, the military police of Turkey, Québec and Guatemala.



In addition to manufacturing Dragoon vehicles, SDLE has positioned itself as a supplier to the military sector in more than 25 countries for supplying spare parts, maintenance and modernization for many different types of armoured vehicles, including the M-1A1, T-54, T-62, M-60A3, YPR-765, M-113; BMP-1 and BMP-2 and the BMR-600. About to reach 10 years since its founding, the Spanish company has achieved leadership as an independent distributor in the sector, and is an official supplier of NATO and the United Nations.



SDLE will be showing at EDEX its Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for defense and security missions and its anti-drone system, one of the few in the market that has demonstrated its effectiveness and capacity to neutralize UAVs.





Star Defense Logistics & Engineering (www.sdle.info) has an extensive experience as independent distributor of spare parts for military vehicles and equipment. SDLE is one of the main suppliers of the military sector in Spain, and is already exporting products and services to more than 25 countries. Its continuous growth and commitment to innovation have led the company to also be a leader in logistical and technological support services, as well as in the development of UAVs.



