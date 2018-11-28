Thales to Showcase Naval Expertise with Digital Focus at MAST Indo-Asia 2018

(Source: Thales; issued Nov 28, 2018)

Thales is all set to participate in the upcoming edition of Maritime/Air Systems & Technologies (MAST) Indo-Asia 2018, global conference and exhibition on maritime security technologies taking place in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh from 28-30 November 2018.



At its stand, Thales will provide visitors with a digital experience of its naval technologies and products that are crucial for safeguarding maritime space. With a focus on the Indian Navy’s modernisation needs, the company will showcase its latest capabilities in anti-submarine warfare, mine warfare, radars, optronics, communication and electronic warfare equipment on board ships, submarines and fighter jets.



To support the future of naval operations, Thales would also bring its Digital Innovation for the first time in India at MAST.



Sharing of know-how and expertise is at the heart of Thales. This will be evident at the Conference hosted during the event where Thales experts from world over will make technical presentations on specialised subjects such as ‘naval collective training’, ‘application of advanced processing and data manipulation techniques on submarine visual sensors’, ‘seamless management for maritime radar onboard helicopters’, ‘transition towards Unmanned Mine Warfare’, ‘submarine sonar for high performance in challenging environments’, among others.



“As a reliable partner to the Indian Navy, Thales has been actively supporting its modernisation and indigenisation efforts. At MAST Indo-Asia 2018, happening for the first time in India, we would bring forth our technical expertise and innovations designed to help the navy better prepare for tomorrow,” Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, VP and Country Director, Thales in India said.





Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in New Delhi and has other operational offices and sites spread across Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai, among others. Over 600 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India.



-ends-

