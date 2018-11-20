Third Black Hawk for the Polish National Police

(Source: PZL Mielec; issued Nov 20, 2018)

MIELEC --– November 2018, Polskie Zakłady Lotnicze signed a contract with the General Police Headquarters of Poland to purchase another, third, S-70i Black Hawk helicopter for the Polish National Police.



The contract was signed by Janusz Zakrecki, PZL Mielec President, General Director and gen. insp. Jarosław Szymczyk, Police Commander-in-Chief. Two helicopters purchased in May will go into service in December, the third will be delivered next year.



"The contract signed today is another important milestone for us and a source of pride," said Janusz Zakręcki, PZL Mielec President, General Director. "I believe that the versatile, reliable and robust Black Hawk helicopter will secure the Police's important operational needs and contribute to the security of the Polish people." - added President Zakręcki.



Police Commander-in-Chief noted that the police aviation was in a very bad condition and this was the last moment to change this. "One of the key elements of the modernization program for uniformed services was the reconstruction of police aviation, which is now happening" - said the head of the Polish Police. "Thank you to all those people who helped us to receive these funds. Today we can sign this important agreement for the Polish Police" - he added.



S-70i Black Hawk helicopters are modern machines designed for landing and transport tasks. Their capabilities are known all over the world. They will serve during the activities carried out by the Bureau of Anti-terrorist Operations. Human life, health and the success of the actions taken depends on the efficiency and training of police commandos, as well as on the technical capabilities of helicopters.



