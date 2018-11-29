Korea Successfully Flight-Tests Rocket Engine

(Source: Korea Times; issued Nov 29, 2018)

Korea successfully test-launched a first-stage rocket booster powered by a domestically developed engine, Wednesday, paving the way for the development of the nation's first space vehicle entirely designed and built in the country.



The 75-ton-thrust engine was fired up and launched the first-stage rocket at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, at 4 p.m., as part of the country's long-term project to launch the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-2 (KSLV-2), dubbed Nuri, in 2021.



The Ministry of Science and ICT said it achieved an engine burn-time of 151 seconds, which exceeded its goal.



It earlier said the test launch would be considered a success if the engine maintained a burn-time of about 140 seconds.



The test rocket also reached a maximum altitude of 209 kilometers, 319 seconds after lift-off, and safely landed in international waters southeast of Jeju Island.



The ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) verified the engine's performance and flight control systems during the test.



"Through the test launch today, we confirmed that technical preparations for the development of the KSLV-2 are going smoothly. We will have our own space vehicle in 2021," said a ministry official. "We applaud the efforts of researchers of KARI and other experts who have participated in the development."



The ministry noted it will further analyze data from the test to confirm details of the performance of the engine, adding the government will continue to give its efforts to develop space technologies that will contribute to the nation's economic growth.



The test rocket was transported to the launch pad, Tuesday.



Officials of the ministry and the KARI held a meeting later that day and checked the results of a rehearsal.



The ministry and KARI had initially planned to conduct the first test-flight, Oct. 25, but this was delayed due to mechanical problems.



At the time, the ministry said problems arose in the rocket propellant pressurization system.



The three-stage KSLV-2 rocket is scheduled to be launched in 2021, with four Korea-developed booster engines being used in the first stage and one in the second stage.



If successful, the KSLV-2 will be used to place unmanned satellites in orbit and for other commercial applications.



