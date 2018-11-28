U.S. Navy, France Team Up in U.S. 5th Fleet

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 28, 2018)

The French Navy frigate (F712, background) steams alongside the US Navy missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) during a three-week integration of the Courbet with Task Force 55 in the Persian Gulf. (US Navy photo)

ARABIAN GULF --- The guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and the French frigate FS Courbet (F712) participated in training during a three-week interoperability period, Nov. 8.



While conducting routine operations in the Arabian Gulf, Dunham and Courbet, under tactical control of U.S. 5th Fleet Task Force (TF) 55, rendezvoused to perform a variety of integrated training that included a liaison naval officer (LNO) exchange, a low-slow flyer (helicopter) drill and deck-landing qualification (DLQ) for a U.S. helicopter aboard Courbet.



“Working with the FS Courbet was a perfect chance to demonstrate our ability to integrate with other countries,” said Cmdr. John Hamilton, Dunham’s commanding officer. “It allows France to see how we operate and learn from our methods but it also allows our crew the chance to learn from them.”



The main evolution during the day was a DLQ. Dunham launched an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, to practice landing on the flight deck of Courbet.



“The purpose of a DLQ is to build up proficiency for a landing environment,” said Lt. Jonathan Marie, HSM-48’s pilot who flew during the evolution. “Each ship has its own unique characteristics, and getting used to that takes time and repetition.”



Marie said there may be differences between how different ships and countries operate but the net result is the same.



“The goal is to land safely,” said Marie. “We make sure we are following their procedures appropriately and communicate intentions effectively so that the deck is ready for us to land.”



Marie said the evolution went well and was another opportunity to reinforce the bond between U.S. and France.



Dunham has also worked with other countries including the Egyptian Naval Force and the Indian Navy during the ship’s current deployment.



“I am honored that the Jason Dunham is often selected to build U.S. relations overseas, and I look forward to what the rest of deployment will bring,” said Hamilton.



Jason Dunham is on deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



-ends-

