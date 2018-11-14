Jamaica Defence Force Adds MPA and 2 Helicopters

(Source: Jamaica Defence Force; issued Nov 14, 2018)

Jamaica Defence Force and government officials photographed in front of the service’s new King Air maritime patrol aircraft during its Nov. 14 delivery ceremony. (JDF photo)

The Jamaica Defence Force Air Wing (JDF AW) today saw the addition of a new member to its fleet: the Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), was this morning commissioned into service along with two recently acquired Bell 429 helicopters at a ceremony held at the Caribbean Military Aviation School (CMAS) Norman Manley Base on Wednesday November 14,2018 at 10 am.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Rocky Meade and a host of other dignitaries were in attendance.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The maritime patrol aircraft is a Beechcraft King Air 350 WR modified by Sierra Nevada Inc. Together with the two helicopters, it will be operated by the new JDF Maritime Air and Cyber Command, and be used for Search And Rescue, customs and fisheries patrol and law enforcement.)



