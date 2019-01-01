Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 28, 2018)

An Embraer A-29 Super Tucano drops a Paveway laser-guided bomb during the development of the Sierra Nevada export variant, initially developed for Afghanistan and now exported through the Foreign Military Sales program. (SNC photo)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $329,076,750 undefinitized contract action (UCA) for 12 A-29 aircraft for the Nigerian Air Force.



The total not-to-exceed amount of the UCA is approved at $344,727,439 to include a Forward-Looking Infrared System for six of the aircraft. This piece is projected to be funded soon after UCA award.



In addition to the 12 aircraft, this contract provides for ground training devices, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment, alternate mission equipment, contiguous U.S. interim contractor support, outside of continental U.S. (OCONUS) contractor logistic support, and five field service representatives for OCONUS support for three years.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed May 2024. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $220,167,735 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8637-19-C-6009).



