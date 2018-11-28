Turkey risks expulsion from the U.S.-led F-35 program, the world’s costliest weapons project, if its government takes delivery of an advanced Russian anti-aircraft system, according to an unclassified summary of a classified Pentagon report to Congress.
Although Turkey “has been an important program partner,” investing more than $1.25 billion in the stealthy F-35 jet since its development phase began in 2002, “the administration will reassess Turkey’s continued participation as one of the eight partner nations should they continue their purchase of the S-400,” according to the two-page summary prepared for lawmakers and obtained by Bloomberg News.
“The Turkish government has repeatedly and publicly stated that it has concluded an agreement to procure the S-400” with initial delivery “as early as” July 2019, it said.
In addition to Turkey buying the F-35 built by Lockheed Martin Corp., 10 Turkish companies have been set to produce about $12 billion in parts, including key components such as the center fuselage and some landing gear. For certain items, like the cockpit display, Turkey is the sole source. (end of excerpt)
