Trials of Zircon Hypersonic Missiles on Ships and Submarines in 2019Start In 2019 — Source

(Source: TASS; published Nov 29, 2018)

MOSCOW --- State trials of Russia's Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles on ships and submarines will start in 2019, a source in the defense-industrial complex told TASS on Thursday.



"We plan to start state trials of Zircon missiles from ships and submarines," the source said. He added that "trials will be held at marine training ranges of the Pacific Fleet."



The manufacturer of Zircon missiles, the Military-Industrial Corporation Research and Industrial Association of Machine Building, did not comment on this.



