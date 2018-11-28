Israel Aerospace Industries and Boeing Sign Multi-Billion Dollar Agreement (excerpt)

(Source: Jerusalem Post; published Nov 28, 2018)

By Anna Ahronheim





According to a statement by IAI, the two signed a "strategic agreement" in which Boeing is expected to provide work packages to the leading Israeli aerospace company which would potentially amount to billions of shekels “relating to potential future Boeing sales of defense products to Israel, including new tanker aircraft.”



With a need to keep ahead of regional changes and increased threats in the Middle East, the IAF is expected to soon place orders on several new aircraft to upgrade its aging squadrons and is currently evaluating several Boeing platforms, including the KC-46 refueling tankers, F-15IA fighter jets, Chinook transport helicopters, along with V-22 tiltrotor aircraft.



Israel is involved in a decade-long “war between wars,” and its air force has always striven to achieve air superiority and freedom of activity over its regional foes.



While the IAF is said to be also considering buying used Boeing 767 commercial aircraft and converting them for airborne refueling of combat planes, Boeing is offering the new KC-46 tanker, which is also based on the commercial 767. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Jerusalem Post website.



(ends)

Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Israel Aerospace Industries and The Boeing Company

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Nov 28, 2018)

Boeing and Israel Aerospace Industries last week signed a strategic agreement setting out principles of cooperation between the two companies in commercial and military aviation, in Israel and other markets around the world.



According to the agreement, Boeing is expected to provide IAI with work packages totaling potentially billions of shekels, relating to potential future Boeing sales of defense products to Israel, including new tanker aircraft. The agreement also covers cooperation in other transactions Boeing expects to participate in worldwide.



The “term sheet” agreement reflects Boeing’s commitment to the State of Israel and its activities here. The Israeli Air Force is evaluating the procurement of world class Boeing platforms that could total more than $10 billion, including the sale of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and tanker aircraft. If Boeing is successful, it could place work at IAI worth billions of shekel.



IAI and the State of Israel have already cooperated for many years with Boeing in the development and manufacture of the Arrow system, production of parts for commercial airplanes, and a wide array of service activities. This decades-long partnership is now set to continue on a broader and deeper basis.



Harel Locker, Chairman of IAI, said: “IAI has for decades viewed Boeing as a strategic partner in many areas, both military and civil. The Term Sheet which was signed last week will further strengthen and deepen the existing cooperation between the two companies, acting in partnership and synergy in Israel and internationally in many varied fields. I am grateful to the Ministry of Defense for its assistance in reaching this agreement with Boeing.”





IAI Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide including: satellites, missiles, weapon systems and munitions, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, C4ISR and more.



-ends-

