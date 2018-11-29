GA-ASI Establishing Industrial Collaboration in Japan

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc; issued Nov 29, 2018)

SAN DIEGO/TOKYO --– General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI) is seeking to establish relationships with defense industry suppliers and related businesses in Japan. GA-ASI’s commitment to providing the best available RPA technology means identifying and establishing relationships with companies across Japan who can assist in that effort.



GA-ASI is seeking Japanese partners for a host of services and capabilities, including:



--Long-term data storage and machine learning

--Fixed-base operation services, including airfield facilities, and ground support equipment

--Support services for command and control systems integration

--Support services for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

--Engineering, modeling and simulation capabilities

--Continued data analysis from flight demonstrations conducted near Iki Island in May 2018



“We’re interested in working with Japanese industry to establish RPA capability that meets the unique defense and security needs of Japan,” said Joseph Song, vice president of International Strategic Development for GA-ASI. “This includes work related to the scientific research from the flight demonstrations we conducted earlier this year, as well as support in the areas of IT, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, modeling and simulation.”



From 10-23 May, GA-ASI conducted a series of flight demonstrations near Iki Island, Japan featuring its Guardian RPA. Amongst the goals of these flights was the collection of data that could be used for ongoing scientific research into areas such as changes in ocean temperature and maritime domain awareness. The sensors on the Guardian RPA included a long-range maritime surface-search radar and cameras for stabilized optical and infrared video.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is the leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.



