Signed a Term Loan Facility of 500 Million Euros

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov 11, 2018)

ROME --- Leonardo signed today a new Term Loan Facility with a pool of domestic and international banks for the purpose of refinancing existing debt.



The credit line amounts to 500 million euros and has a maturity of 5 years. It’s terms include the payment of 110 basis points above 6 months Euribor and the bullet redemption of a total amount at maturity.



This credit line is in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Revolving Credit Facility (renegotiated on 2018 February), and is under English Law.



Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, commented: “The signing of this Term Loan Facility is a sign of us of implementing our disciplined financial strategy. It means we can also reduce further the group’s financial charges, in line with Industrial Plan targets. The current market conditions have enabled us to take advantage of this form of refinancing. We’ve achieved a successful refinancing, signed by 13 banks, and oversubscribed for more than double the requested amount. It confirms the interest of the market, and allows us to better diversify our funding sources”.



Within the pool, the banks that signed the Term Loan Facility are:



-- Mandated Lead Arrangers e Bookrunners: BNP Paribas - Italian Branch, Banco BPM S.p.A., Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ ltd., Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft - Milan Branch, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank - Milan Branch, Banca IMI S.p.A., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited - Milan Branch, Unicredit S.p.A.



-- Lead Arrangers: BPER Banca S.p.A., Citibank N.A. - Milan Branch, Natixis S.A. - Milan Branch, Société Générale - Milan Branch



BNP Paribas assumed the role of Global Coordinator and Documentation Bank. Banca IMI will assume the role of Agent Bank.



For the signing, the pool of banks have been assisted by LinkLaters and Leonardo by Clifford Chance as legal advisors.



(ends)



300 Million Euros Financing from the European Investment Bank In Order to Fund Investments In Technological Development

(Source: Leonardo; issued Nov 11, 2018)

Leonardo and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a loan agreement for 300 million euros in Rome today.



The financing has the purpose of supporting the investment projects planned in the Company Industrial Plan. The investments will be focused in four main areas: development of highly innovative products in the Helicopter Division, Cyber Security, Advanced Manufacturing (Industry 4.0) and infrastructure projects needed to increase the production efficiency of the plants in middle-south Italy.



Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo Chief Executive Officer, commented that “this financing agreement is an important contribution in developing innovative products and technologies. Moreover, this will allow an increase in plants efficiency, optimization of the production systems and a strengthening of our competitiveness in the business where we operate. Lastly, according to the Industrial Plan objectives, these investments help enable the Company’s sustainable growth over the long term”.



The investments pursued by Leonardo perfectly match the EIB principles aimed at supporting both Research & Development in innovative technologies that enables the decrease in emissions of pollutants through the product weight reduction and the improvement of fuel efficiency and the investments in Cyber Security, Advanced Manufacturing and convergence regions according to the European Community standards.



EIB and Leonardo have already cooperated in 2009 when the 500 million euros loan agreement was aimed at developing technologically innovative aeronautical components.



-ends-

