Moscow Hosts Defence Ministry Board Session

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 28, 2018)

Today Moscow has hosted the meeting of Defence Ministry Board Session chaired by the General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held a regular meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry.



Designating issues on agenda, the Minister of Defence proposed to discuss proposals on a draft state defence order for 2019 and 2020-2021 planned period.



Sergei Shoigu stressed that "next year, the Ministry of Defence will continue to increase combat potential of the troops through supply of modern weapons."



In this regard, by early 2020, the availability of constant readiness units with the latest armaments will reach 67.2%.



It is planned to supply more than 1,800 pieces of hardware to the troops and repair about 1,500 pieces of basic military equipment, which determine the modern look of the Armed Forces.



The attendees discussed issues associated with the implementation of the decrees of the President of Russia in May 2012 and 2018, and his instructions on the outcome of the 2016-2020 Russian Navy's Action Plan.



The head of the military department noted that since 2016, fleets and Caspian Flotilla had commissioned 70 ships, boats and support vessels. Most of the ships are equipped with modern high-precision missile systems capable of engaging both stationary coastal targets and naval targets by carrier-assault strike and missile-strike groups.



This year, the Navy has received the newest frigate Admiral Gorshkov armed with strike weapons on board, the large amphibious ship Ivan Gren and the icebreaker Ilya Muromets.



Moreover, in the near future the industry will transfer the small-size attack ships Orekhovo-Zuyevo and Mytischi, as well as the new-project patrol ship Vasily Bykov, capable of fulfilling tasks of countering security threats to Russia in the distant maritime zone areas.



The Minister of Defence drew attention of the attendees of the Defence Ministry Board to the fact that a large-scale inter-fleet grouping of forces and troops held an exercise in the Mediterranean for the first time in the history of the Navy aimed at maintaining the necessary level of stability in the Middle East.



They practised amphibious assault on an unequipped coast, aircraft in-flight refueling, search for foreign submarines and other actions.



The attendees also emphasized a significantly increased intensity of combat training.



The Navy held 483 naval tactical exercises, during which crews solved more than 530 missions, marines held over 600 amphibious trainings. Air assault units performed more than 17,000 parachute jumps.



Summing up, Sergei Shoigu noted that “the implementation of the Navy Action Plan will allow to increase the share of modern military and special equipment up to 62.3% by early 2019 and significantly increase combat potential of the fleets and the Caspian Flotilla.



The Minister of Defence especially analysed results of the experiment on new type formations.



Sergei Shoigu recalled that in modern conditions, armies of leading foreign countries attach great importance to development of their mobile components, capable of quickly cover long distances and independently conducting military operations.



Their combat and maneuverability capabilities are improved primarily by joint actions in a single battle formation with helicopter formations.



Sergei Shoigu informed the attendees that from June to November the Airborne Troops undergo a unique experiment according to assigned tasks and composition of joint forces involved.



“He confirmed that establishment of new type formations would not only increase combat capabilities of the airborne units, but also allow to catch up with a potential adversary in maneuverability and efficiency of the troops,” the Minister of Defence stated.



The session attendees reviewed the List of Capital Construction Facilities for 2019.



As Sergei Shoigu explained, this List is made taking into account the needs of the troops in infrastructure for incoming modern hardware.



The Minister of Defence noted that this year, positional areas and bases of relocated military units were arranged to house newest weapon systems.



Great attention was attached to creation of infrastructure in the Arctic zone, and improvement of airfield network and berthing front.



Strategic nuclear forces have been also developed.



The head of the military department stressed that “over the past six years, more than 4,500 buildings and structures have been introduced in the interests of the nuclear triad.”



New military towns were equipped in all military districts.



The Military Innovation Technopolis ERA with a total area of 44,500 sq m have been built and put into operation.



“The military construction complex for 2019 is to maintain the momentum and high quality of work,” said Sergei Shoigu, noting that “at the same time, the annual commissioning of at least 3,500 buildings and facilities should be synchronized with arrival of weapons, plans for deployment of troops and budget allocations. "



Within the framework of the Board Session, a solemn military ritual took place - new commanders of the Western and Eastern military districts - Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev and Lieutenant General Gennady Zhidko were presented with personal standards.



The meeting of the Board attended by the senior members of the Armed Forces, representatives of state authorities and public organizations.



