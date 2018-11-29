Change in the Air – Disruptive Developments in Armed UAV Technology

(Source: Center for Security Studies; issued Nov 29, 2018)

By David Hambling

In this report, David Hambling highlights the military potential of small armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Technological advances like the swarming technology and improved artificial intelligence are increasing the capabilities of small UAVs, making them more powerful and versatile.These new UAVs are more likely to be used in contested air space, rather than simply as counter-insurgency tools. In addition, they could be readily acquired and weaponized by malicious non-state actors.Given these trends, Hambling calls for States to develop forward-looking regulations to guide and control the further development of UAVs.-- While unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will not directly replace manned combat aircraft, they will steadily augment them, taking over many functions in high-intensity conflict as well as counter-insurgency operations.-- Small armed UAVs are already widespread and are being fielded in an increasing number of theatres by both small State and non-State actors.-- Small UAVs are gaining increasing levels of autonomy, providing higher capability at low cost.This briefing paper considers verifiable open-source material to identify disruptive developments in UAV technology, that is, those which could significantly alter the military balance. Official government statements may be of limited utility to understand the true pace of these developments, given that many military programmes have regularly failed to meet their scheduled deadlines (see box 2), and military and proprietary secrecy also limit available data. Outside of these programmes, smaller and commercial systems have advanced far more rapidly than expected. The proceeding discussion necessarily focuses on a select group of States due to their relative transparency and levels of investment in UAV technology.-ends-