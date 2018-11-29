Delay in U.S. Army Upgrade of Chinook Helicopter Would Devastate Boeing Workforce in Pennsylvania (excerpt)

(Source: Forbes; issued Nov 29, 2018)

The Boeing Company’s helicopter plant in Ridley Township, Pennsylvania is an oasis amidst industrial decay. The lower Delaware Valley was once America’s manufacturing heartland, hosting the world’s biggest builder of locomotives (Baldwin), the biggest television production site (Philco), refineries and shipyards. Most of that is gone now, leaving the 4,200 skilled workers at the Boeing complex as a striking exception to recent economic trends.But a potential change of plans by the U.S. Army could soon bring devastating news for hundreds of employees at the Boeing plant – not to mention workers in a supply chain stretching from the Midwest to Florida. The Army is contemplating a long delay in the production of an upgraded version of its CH-47F “Chinook” helicopter – the signature airframe built at the complex.If that delay actually happens, it will undermine every facet of Boeing’s strategy for sustaining jobs and profits in the Delaware Valley. Other rotorcraft built there such as the Navy/Marine V-22 Osprey will cost more to manufacture as overhead is spread across a smaller number of airframes. Foreign sales of the Chinook – which currently is used by 20 allies -- will become harder to book. Union bumping rules will force out younger workers with less seniority. Boeing may even need to look offshore for suppliers of critical components as domestic sources collapse or turn away.And that is just the industrial fallout. For soldiers in the field, delay of the “Block II” Chinook means they will have no rotorcraft capable of transporting the successor to their humvees, known as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. For taxpayers, it means spending billions of dollars more than expected to sustain skills at an under-utilized industrial facility until Chinook production returns to economical production rates at some future date – assuming it every does. The proposal to delay the Block II version of Chinook is thus a case study in not thinking through the broader implications of a decision for the military or the economy. (end of excerpt)-ends-