Forty GE LM2500 Marine Gas Turbines to Power 10 Arleigh Burke-Class DDG51 Destroyers for United States Navy

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Nov 29, 2018)

EVENDALE, OHIO --– GE’s Marine Solutions announces that 40 LM2500 marine gas turbines will power the United States Navy’s next-generation of DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The U.S. Navy awarded firm construction contracts to Huntington Ingalls Industries (six ships) and Bath Iron Works (four ships) with options for additional ships.



Each of the DDG 51 destroyers feature four LM2500 engines that will be “Made in America” at GE’s facility in Evendale, Ohio. GE has already provided over 300 LM2500 gas turbines for the U.S. Navy’s existing fleet of Arleigh Burke destroyers. The LM2500 gas turbine modules will use GE’s lightweight composite that offers significant performance advantages over a steel design in terms of weight, noise, access and lifecycle costs.



“GE continues to identify and invest in new technologies that keep our gas turbines nimble and ready to meet the ever-changing needs of the U.S. Navy, our largest marine gas turbine customer,” said Brien Bolsinger, Vice President, General Manager, GE’s Marine Solutions, Evendale, Ohio. “GE proudly manufactures these engines in Ohio that help safeguard our country at home and abroad,” Bolsinger added.



GE has delivered gas turbines onboard 646 naval ships serving 35 navies worldwide. GE has provided 97% of the commissioned propulsion gas turbines in the U.S. Navy fleet. With a GE gas turbine, the U.S. Navy has support worldwide whether onshore or at sea, and interoperability benefits with other U.S. and allied naval ships.





GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including six aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,100 to 70,656 shaft horsepower/4.6 to 52.7megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



